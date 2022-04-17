Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan Attend Baba Siddiqui's Iftar Party, See Pics

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the two biggest superstars of Bollywood came together after a long time at a public event. The stars recently attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar party, to the much excitement of their fans. Both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were seen in black outfits and ended up twinning at the party. The duo's pictures are now going viral on social media.

Baba Siddique's Iftar party, which was a regular event during the Eid season, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The star-studded party, which is happening after a long gap of two years, is being held at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai.

To the unversed, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had patched after a long cold war, during the same party a couple of years back. Now everything is well between the stars, who have expressed their fondness for each other publicly many times post their patch-up.

Salman Khan looked extremely dapper in the black shirt which he paired with a pair of black denim pants, at Baba Siddique's Iftar party. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, looked a million bucks in the black Pathani Kurta, which he paired with matching black salwar. The fans and netizens are now eagerly waiting for the superstars to pose together for a picture.