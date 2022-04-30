90s Pop Sensation Taz From Stereo Nation Passes Away

Here's some heartbreaking news coming in. Popular pop sensation Tarsame Singh Saini, also known as Taz is no more. Previously known as Johnny Zee, he was the lead singer of the pop band Stereo Nation which was formed in 1996. A British singer, composer and actor of Indian descent, Taz is credited with being the pioneer of cross-cultural Asian fusion music.

His family in a statement said that he passed away in a hospital. According to reports, Taz had been suffering from hernia. He was due to have surgery two years ago but it was put on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, he was in coma since a while.

The Twitter handle of BBC Asian Network also shared the news of his demise and wrote, "We're deeply saddened by the passing of @tazstereonation, who has played an instrumental part in the British Asian music scene. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans."

Taz made his debut on the musical charts with the album 'Hit The Desk' which spent over 36 weeks on the UK Asian pop chart at the first position. He went on to produce many albums in the 1990s and early 2000s which strike a chord with the listeners. His most successful album to date is Slave II Fusion which released in 2000. It included many of his most well-known hit songs including 'Pyar Ho Gaya', 'Nachenge Saari Raat', and 'Gallan Goriyan'. Taz won the Best International Artist Award at the UK Asian Music Awards in 2005.

He had also teamed up with singer Dhwani Bhanushali's 2020 single 'Gallan Goriyan' which was a remake of Taz's own hit track.