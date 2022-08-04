Aamir Khan Admits He Is Stressed About Laal Singh Chaddha; 'Agar Film Logon Ko Pasand Nahin Aayi...'

After five years, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to return on the big screen with his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and marks the Hindi film debut of Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya.

Recently, Aamir and Kareena appeared as guests on Karan Johar's popular chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 where they indulged in some fun banter, followed by the 'famous' rapid fire round and the new quiz session.

During the course of the conversation, the host Karan Johar asked Aamir Khan if he is concerned about the performance of Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. To this, Aamir replied, "Of course I am stressed, kaise sawaal pooch raha hai yaar (What kind of questions are you asking?)."

When Kareena expressed her surprise over Aamir's revelation, the superstar explained that while director Advait Chandan has done a commendable job on the film, this has exacerbated his nervousness further.

Aamir admitted, "We are excited that we have made a good film, lekin agar film logon ko pasand nahin aayi, bahut dil toot jaayega (If people don't like it, we will be heartbroken)."

The conversation then steered towards Bollywood's recent unlucky streak at the box office where many stars and big-budget films have disappointed the audience. Karan asked Aamir if there has been a shift in the audience's sensibilities, with many South Indian films emerging as blockbusters in the Hindi-speaking belts.

The filmmaker then jokingly blamed Aamir for loss of KGF-styled tonality in Bollywood movies. He said that Aamir was responsible for this and reminded him how his coming-of-age films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti and Taare Zameen Par led to a shift in the mindset of the audience.

Aamir corrected him by saying that those were the films of heartland with emotions and people connected with them. He called Rang De Basanti an emotional film and said that it connects at the grassroots.

"I am not saying make action films or crude films. Make good films with great stories but choose topics that are relevant to most people. Every filmmaker has the freedom to make what they want. But when you are picking something that the bulk of India is not really interested in... There are niche people who are interested, which most of us don't realise. That's what I feel is the difference," the Bollywood star opined.

Speaking about Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood cult classic, Forrest Gump.