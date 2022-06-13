Adivi Sesh Opens Up On Major's Success; 'We Were The Underdog In Hindi, Suddenly We Had Showtime All Over'

Adivi Sesh's latest release Major has received a thumbs up from the critics and the audience with praises pouring in for the actor's moving portrayal of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the biopic. Speaking about its Hindi version, the film began its box office journey on a slow note. But, it soon picked up business with positive word of mouth.

Adivi in his recent interview with Pinkvilla opened up on his film getting a massive reach across the country and said that he is grateful and thankful for the love and added, "For me, the whole film was to spread the legacy of Sandeep."

He shared that his mother loved Major and thinks that it's his best film. The portal quoted him as saying, "I think, 'Ser uthake garve se I can look' that is the moment for me at home. We were the underdog in Hindi, suddenly we had showtime all over. I'm getting calls from Delhi, Kolkatta and from everywhere else. I got a call from a 9-year-old who wants to join the army after watching the Hindi version and not Telugu."

Further, Sesh admitted that it will be tough for him to detach from the character as it has changed him forever.

The Goodachari actor said, "I think he (Major Sandeep) has come into me. It is going to be extremely tough to leave the character and I think, I have forever changed because of him, because of the life he lived, and I'm happy with the amount of love is showered me. It has definitely made me a better human being, more empathetic."

Major locked horns with Samrat Prithviraj and fared better than the Akshay Kumar-starrer at the box office. Besides Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj and Revathy in pivotal roles.