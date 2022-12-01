An Action Hero First Review: Overseas Reviewer Not Impressed Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film; Calls It ‘Dull & Borin

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who is known for his impressive line of work and stupendous acting skills. From making his debut with Vicky Donor to giving movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaa Ho, Bala, etc, Ayushmann has come a long way in his career of a decade. He has not just won hearts with his acting prowess but has also carved a niche for himself as a bankable star. Interestingly, the year 2022 has been quite busy for Ayushmann. After all, after giving two films (Anek and Doctor G), Ayushmann is gearing up for his next release now. We are talking about Maanav Khuranna directorial An Action Hero.

Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead, An Action Hero is an action comedy thriller and among the most anticipated releases of the year. As Ayushmann and Jaidee are busy promoting the movie these days ahead of its theatrical release, we have got our hands on the first review of An Action Hero. A self-proclaimed film critic and Overseas Censor Board Member named Umair Sandhu has reviewed the movie and isn't very pleased with it. In fact, he has termed the movie as dull and boring. Umari tweeted, "First Review #AnActionHero ! Dull & Boring flick ! #AyushmannKhurrana Boxoffice Bad Luck going on".

To note, An Action Hero will be witnessing a tough competition at the box office as well. After all, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 has been roaring loud at the box office even after 2 weeks of release. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya has also been maintaining a steady performance at the box office. It will be interesting to see how An Action Hero will perform at the box office amid this strong competition.

Meanwhile, talking about the movie, Ayushmann stated, "It is a genre breaker for me. It is different from my staple genre of social-comedy and there is no message in it. There is pure thrill. It is a roller coaster ride. This film is about an extraordinary man in an ordinary situation. The emotion of revenge is an ordinary thing but if a superstar happens to be in that ordinary situation, how does he deal with it, is what the story is about". Marking Ayushmann's first collaboration with Jaideep Ahlawat, the movie is slated to release on December 2, 2022.