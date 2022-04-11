Anurag Kashyap Says He Owes His First Writing Credit In Film Industry To Shiv Subramaniam

The demise of veteran actor-screenwriter Shiv Subramaniam has left the film industry in deep grief. The cause of his death and his other personal details have not been revealed yet. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to social media to express his shock over the veteran actor's passing over.

In a long, emotional post on his Instagram page, the Gangs Of Wasseypur director said that if it wasn't for Subramaniam, he would never have found his way into Bollywood. Kashyap also revealed that he owes his first ever writing credits to the late actor-writer.

Anurag wrote, "The year 1992, I was doing a play with Jan Natya Manch and we came to Mumbai to perform at the Prithvi theatre Festival, the first person, my first celebrity I spotted atbPrithvi was Francis from "Parinda" which was Shiv Subramaniam, also the writer of the film."

Recalling his first interaction with Shiv Subramaniam, he continued, "The year 1994...I was working on my first independent script for a production house called Media Classic , the condition to which was that my script will be made only after the one that was in preproduction, written by Shiv Subramaniam and to be directed by Shivam Nair. They were having issues with the script and I was the desperate young writer waiting for my turn.

There came the time when they were just about ready to give up on the film"Auto Narayan" which was under preproduction. I requested them to let me have a go at the script and not shelve it, so my film gets made afterwards. Very gracefully Shiv and Shivam allowed me to do so. "Auto Narayan" got made and my script never did . After seeing the film , Shiv Subramaniam asked Shivam to also put my name as the writer's credit on the film. That's how I got my first screen writing credit in this film industry."

"That "Auto Narayan" led me to RGV and "Satya" happened . I owe so much of what I am to Shiva Dada and we hadn't been in touch for long with me owing to my continuous bad health and state of mind. Waking up to hear the heartbreaking news of Dada passing away has just taken so much out of me. Rest in peace ❤️ Shiv Subramaniam . The most generous , beautiful man I've known," Kashyap signed off the post.

Earlier, many celebrities like Hansal Mehta, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ashoke Pandit and Maanvi Gagroo had mourned the demise of Shiv Subramaniam on their respective social media handles. The late actor-screenwriter was last seen in Abhimanyu Dassani-Mrunal Thakur starrer Meenakshi Sundareshwar.