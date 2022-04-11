alia-bhatt-s-2-states-co-star-shiv-subramaniam-passes-away

As unfortunate as it sounds, veteran actor and award-winning screenwriter Shiv Subramanian is no more. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared the sad news on his social media account and said that funeral will be taking place today morning in Mumbai.

He wrote, "With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Diyya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki, and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv's family; and his huge legion of friends and fans."

While sharing more details about his funeral, Mehta wrote, "The funeral will leave from Shishira, Yarnuna Nagar, Lokhandwala Back road, Andheri West at 10 am, 11.04.2022. The cremation will be at 11 am at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Ceasar Rd, Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058."

Subramaniam played the role of Alia Bhatt's on-screen father in 2 States and audience loved his character in the film.

Apart from 2 States, he was a part of several Hindi films including Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Hichki, Rocky Handsome, etc.

We keep his family in our prayers in this difficult time.