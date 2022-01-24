Anushka Sharma Reacts To Vamika's Pictures Taking Internet By Storm; 'We Were Caught Off Guard'

Last night, netizens got to see the face of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika Kohli, and the pictures left them divided into two parts. While some were happy to see Vamika's face, others were infuriated, because they felt that the little kid's privacy was tampered despite Anushka and Virat's several requests.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika's Face Revealed During Cricket Match; Fans Express Anger

Now, Anushka issued a statement via her Instagram page and wrote, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us."

She further wrote, "Our stance and request on the matter stay the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika's images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank You!"

Just like Anushka, Virat also shared the same post on his Instagram page and urged media houses and paparazzi to avoid publishing or clicking Vamika's pictures.

Last year, Anushka and Virat had opened up about their apprehensions about Vamika's pictures and said, "We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter."

Inside Pictures Of Vamika Birthday Party Featuring Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

On a related note, on January 11, 2022, Vamika turned one and had a quiet birthday celebration with her parents and their close friends in South Africa.