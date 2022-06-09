Bishnoi Gang Member Arrested In Pune, Quizzed In Moosewala Murder, Salman Threat Letter Cases

The Delhi Police's special cell and Mumbai crime branch have interrogated Mahakal alias Siddhesh Kamble, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder and Salman Khan threat letter cases, respectively, an official said here on Thursday. A Punjab police team too has arrived in Pune and would question him in the Moosewala case, the official added.

Kamble was interrogated by the Delhi police and Mumbai crime branch teams since Wednesday evening. Officials of Pune rural police, who arrested him in a local case two days ago, were also present during the questioning, he said. The Mumbai crime branch team, led by deputy commissioner of police Sangramsinh Nishandar, interrogated him during the day in connection with a threat letter received by Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in their custody, was the mastermind behind the last month's murder of Moosewala, a popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader. Maharashtra ADG (Law and Order) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal had said that Kamble was part of the Bishnoi gang. Another suspect and Kamble's close associate Santosh Jadhav, also from Pune, has been identified as a shooter in the Moosewala's murder case, police had said.

The Mumbai crime branch is investigating whether the letter threatening Salim Khan and his actor son was kept on a bench in Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand area by members of the Bishnoi gang. On Sunday, when Salim Khan was sitting on a bench in the area after a morning walk, an unidentified man kept there a letter which threatened that both Salim Khan and Salman Khan will meet Moosewala's fate. The police subsequently recorded the statements of the Khan father-son duo.

Kamble, against whom the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked, was wanted by the Pune rural police for allegedly sheltering Santosh Jadhav, against whom a murder case was registered at Manchar police station in Pune district in 2021.