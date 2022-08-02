Salman Khan Upgrades His SUV With Armour And Bulletproof Glass After Receiving Death Threat!

It seems Salman Khan is taking measures for his safety after receiving death threat days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022. Salman and his father Salim Khan had received threat letter with two signatories with just the initials G.B and L.B, which are being interpreted as the names of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

Earlier today, Salman was spotted at the airport and he was seen coming out of his his Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. The actor has upgraded his car which costs around Rs 1.5 Crore, with armour and bulletproof glass.

Recently, the actor was granted gun licence for self-protection amid death threat. He had applied for a gun licence for self-defence at Mumbai's CP office.

Yesterday (August 1, 2022), Hindustan Times reported, "A senior IPS officer confirmed that the license was printed recently after the actor met Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar regarding his weapon licence application. Khan had submitted his application soon after the threat letter was found outside his residence in Bandra."

With respect to work, Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth. He will next be seen in Tiger 3, which marks his reunion with Katrina Kaif and his first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi.