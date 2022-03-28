Farhan Akhtar Recalls His First 'Awkward' Date With Wife Shibani Dandekar; 'I Wasn't Talking At All'

Farhan Akhtar in his recent interaction with a news portal recalled his first date with his wife Shibani Dandekar. The actor revealed that it was awkward and quiet so much so that they could only hear the sound made by them while using cutlery for their food.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor told CNN News 18, "It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn't talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head. I didn't say anything."

Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani first met in 2015 on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That, where the former was a host and the latter was a contestant. After speculations about them dating surfaced in the media, the lovebirds made their first public appearance as a couple at Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in 2018.

Later, Farhan and Shibani made their relationship public on social media and would often share romantic posts for each other. After being in a steady relationship for a while, the duo got hitched on February 19 this year.

Their wedding which took place at Farhan Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala, was an intimate ceremony which was attended only by their close friends and family. Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and others were among the few ones who attended Farhan-Shibani's D-day.

Previously, Farhan was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. However, they got divorced in 2016. The couple are parents to two daughters named Shakya and Akira. Workwise, Farhan is all set to return to direction with Jee Le Zaraa which stars Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.