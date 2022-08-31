Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Others Wish Their Fans

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most loved festivals of India, began today (August 31, Wednesday). The 10-day long festival is all about bringing Lord Ganesha home in the form of beautiful idols, thus bringing wisdom and prosperity to our lives. Just like every year, the Bollywood celebs too brought Lord Ganesh home this Ganesh Chaturthi and wished their fans on social media on the special occasion.

Have a look at the Ganesh Chaturthi wishes from Bollywood celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others, here...

Shah Rukh Khan

Just like every year, Shah Rukh Khan and his little son Ab'Ram Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha home by bringing a beautiful idol. The superstar later shared the picture of this year's idol on his Instagram handle and wished his followers. "Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me....the modaks after were delicious...the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all," reads Shah Rukh Khan's post.

Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary superstar shared a beautiful picture of Lord Ganesha on his official Twitter handle, and wished his fans with a special note. "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 🚩🚩🚩," wrote Amitabh Bachchan in his post.

Akshay Kumar

The Rakshabandhan actor wished his fans and followers on Ganesh Chaturthi, with a special social media post. "Sending across my warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi. May we all be showered with Ganpati Bappa's blessings," wrote Akshay Kumar.