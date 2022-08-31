Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar & Others Wish Their Fans

Ganesh
Chaturthi,
one
of
the
most
loved
festivals
of
India,
began
today
(August
31,
Wednesday).
The
10-day
long
festival
is
all
about
bringing
Lord
Ganesha
home
in
the
form
of
beautiful
idols,
thus
bringing
wisdom
and
prosperity
to
our
lives.
Just
like
every
year,
the
Bollywood
celebs
too
brought
Lord
Ganesh
home
this
Ganesh
Chaturthi
and
wished
their
fans
on
social
media
on
the
special
occasion.
Have
a
look
at
the
Ganesh
Chaturthi
wishes
from
Bollywood
celebs,
including
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Amitabh
Bachchan,
Akshay
Kumar,
and
others,
here...
Shah
Rukh
Khan
Just
like
every
year,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
his
little
son
Ab'Ram
Khan
welcomed
Lord
Ganesha
home
by
bringing
a
beautiful
idol.
The
superstar
later
shared
the
picture
of
this
year's
idol
on
his
Instagram
handle
and
wished
his
followers.
"Ganpatiji
welcomed
home
by
lil
one
and
me....the
modaks
after
were
delicious...the
learning
is,
through
hard
work,
perseverance
&
faith
in
God,
u
can
live
your
dreams.
Happy
Ganesh
Chaturthi
to
all," reads
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
post.
Amitabh
Bachchan
The
legendary
superstar
shared
a
beautiful
picture
of
Lord
Ganesha
on
his
official
Twitter
handle,
and
wished
his
fans
with
a
special
note.
"Happy
Ganesh
Chaturthi
🚩🚩🚩," wrote
Amitabh
Bachchan
in
his
post.
Akshay
Kumar
The
Rakshabandhan
actor
wished
his
fans
and
followers
on
Ganesh
Chaturthi,
with
a
special
social
media
post.
"Sending
across
my
warm
wishes
to
you
and
your
family
on
Ganesh
Chaturthi.
May
we
all
be
showered
with
Ganpati
Bappa's
blessings,"
wrote
Akshay
Kumar.