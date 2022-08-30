Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: EXCLUSIVE! Malini Kapoor & Shubhangi Atre Share Fond Memories Associated With Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated tomorrow (August 31) across the country with great pomp and show. On this special occasion, we spoke to our television actors- Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre and Malini Kapoor, who revealed how they will welcome Lord Ganesha this year and revealed fond memories.

Shubhangi Atre told Filmibeat, "I prefer to celebrate with the same idol that is placed in our temple at home. We decorate home, prepare prasad and do puja with all rituals. Also, since the past few years, I'm making lord Ganesha idol myself at home and we place that as well. It's a nature friendly bappa." She added that visiting Sidhi Vinayak has been a ritual for her and her family.

Talking about fond memories, she said, "I learnt making different ladoos from my mom. Me and my sisters used to have competition who would make perfectly round ladoos. It used to be fun."Malini Kapoor, who has worked in Maddam Sir, said that she loves the festival and celebrating it is a lot of fun.

She told us, "I love the festival as it brings happiness and excitement and so much fun. We don't celebrate it by bringing Ganesha home, as we have a permanent Panchdhatu Ganesha at home and we worship him every year. We worship our Ganapati ji, the one who has been staying with us for 8 years now. I got him with me when I got married and came to her husband Ajay's house."

She added, "Also, we bring in Ganapati ji in our building and the kids perform, and the vibe is really festive."

Talking about fond memories with Ganesh Chaturthi, she said that there are many.

She told us, "The best one being when didi (Shalini Kapoor) and I used to celebrate this festival in our old house when both of us were single. Now, we have our respective families and duties. We visit each other for sure and celebrate the festival. This year even our parents are here, so we definitely are going to have a good family time."