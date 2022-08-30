Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Song Of The Day: Deva Shree Ganesha From Agneepath Is A Must On Your Playlist

When
you
hear
the
word
Ganesh
Chaturthi,
what
comes
to
your
mind?
Massive
Ganpati
idols,
colorful
processions
and
mouth-watching
sweets!
To
ring
in
the
festival
in
our
own
unique
way,
we
have
decided
to
celebrate
these
ten
days
by
dedicating
a
Ganpati
track
to
each
day.
Our
song
of
the
day
today
is
'Deva
Shree
Ganesha'
from
Hrithik
Roshan's
Agneepath.
Picturized
on
Hrithik
Roshan
and
Priyanka
Chopra,
the
foot-tapping
song
has
been
composed
by
Ajay-Atul
and
sung
by
Ajay
Gogavale.
In
the
film,
the
fast-paced
aarti
plays
a
turning
point
in
Vijay's
(Hrithik
Roshan)
life.
Composer
Ajay
(of
Ajay-Atul)
had
earlier
said
in
an
interview,
"I
told
Karan
that
Hrithik
Roshan
should
be
very
small
compared
to
the
idol
and
he
shot
the
song
exactly
like
that."
What
makes
the
song
unique
is
its
use
of
Puneri
dhol
along
with
the
tasha,
which
gives
you
an
adrenaline
rush
every
time
you
play
the
song!
Also,
the
powerful
chorus
adds
more
intensity
to
the
track.
Watch
the
song
video.
Do
let
us
know
what
you
like
the
most
about
this
Hrithik
Roshan
song!