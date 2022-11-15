Shoaib Malik Pens A Sweet Birthday Wish For Wife Sania Mirza Amid Divorce Rumours; Shares a Love Filled Pic

Shoaib Wishes Sania On Her Birthday Amid Divorce Rumours Photo Credit: Shoaib Malik Instagram

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been the talk of the town ever since there have been rumours about their separation. According to media reports, the power couple has been facing a tough time in their married life and is planning to call off their 12 year old wedding. Although there have been speculations about their alleged divorce, it is reported that Shoaib's growing proximity with Pakistani Ayesha Omar has been one of the key reasons behind Shoaib's divorce. As the couple's divorce rumours continue to make headlines, Shoaib took social media by a storm as he shared a love filled pic with Sania on her birthday.

For the uninitiated, it is Sania' Mirza's 36th birthday today. On this occasion, Shoaib took to social media and shared a beautiful pic with his wife. In the pic, Shoaib looked dapper in his dark blue coloured suit as he held Sania close to him in his arms. The tennis sensation made a statement in a shimmery black outfit. The power couple was all smiles and couldn't take eyes off each other in this love filled pic. In the caption, the Pakistani cricketer wished Sania a healthy and happy life. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest".

Take a look at Shoaib Malik's post for Sania Mirza:

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malika and Sania Mirza are planning to give their wedding a second chance for the sake of their son Izhaan. To note, the star couple, who tied the knot in 2010, welcomed their baby boy in 2018. Talking about the divorce, a source told BollywoodLife, "Sania and Shoaib are the most mature couple and are working on their marriage for now. Everyone's marriage goes through a rough patch and if one feels that it can be worked in that why not give it a second chance?" On the other hand, Shoaib and Sania have also been making the headlines as they are set to collaborate for a reality show. The show, which is titled as The Mirza Malik Show, will be premiered on UrduFlix.