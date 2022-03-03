Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Actress To Start Shooting For Naagin From Summer This Year

Shraddha Kapoor turns a year older today (March 3) and is being flooded with warm wishes by her fans and friends from the industry. Apart from this, the actress has some interesting projects at the professional forefront. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor and will also be seen as a shape-shifting serpent in the supernatural trilogy Naagin. The latest development surrounding the film is that Shraddha will start shooting for the same in summer this year.

The movie will be directed by Chhorii director Vishal Furia and will be bankrolled by Nikhil Dwivedi. According to a news report in Mid-Day, the movie is in the pre-production stage. Furia revealed to the publication the same saying, "We need specific locations for Naagin, as the energy of (shooting) in natural locales has an effect on the actors' performance."

Vishal Furia further said that Shraddha Kapoor had loved the project and did not take time to come on board. He added, "Shraddha liked the concept and came on board after just one meeting. We have had a few sittings over the script and looks. She is loving the process. We intend to have workshops for Naagin. It is an unusual character and will need a lot of prep."

However, it is not a hidden fact that Naagin has been attempted before on the big screen and is also a successful television franchise. The filmmaker pointed out what will be unique about this particular film starring Shraddha Kapoor. Vishal said, "Writing a story for a male protagonist vis-a-vis adapting it to a female actor, suddenly changes the story's dynamics. It is interesting to cast actors like Nushrratt (Bharuccha) and Shraddha against the grain, (especially) if they are willing to go the extra mile. When an actor surrenders to the role and trusts the director completely to take the role to a different level, it is gratifying."

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly headed off to an undisclosed location along with her family to celebrate her birthday. Apart from Naagin and Luv Ranjan's next, Shraddha will also be seen in Chaalbaaz In London. However, earlier reports have stated that the movie has been put on hold.