Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal Fasted For Her On Her First Karwa Chauth; 'He Did It Himself'

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a private ceremony at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Since then, 'VicKat' as the fans lovingly call them have been dropping major couple goals.

This year, Katrina celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Vicky and his family. The couple later took to their respective social media handles to share some heartwarming pictures from the celebrations.

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the Dhoom 3 actress revealed her husband Vicky's sweet gesture for her on her special day.

Speaking about her first Karwa Chauth, Katrina said, "I was hungry. I have to report to you... everyone had, I mean... all the online, the thing was the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it's almost like your mind is prepared for what it's expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like 'I'm hungry! I'm really, really hungry!'"

She further shared that Vicky didn't let her fast alone and kept one himself as well.

The actress added, "But, the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn't... I'm sure he wouldn't have [let me do it alone], and he didn't even... it's not like I asked him to do it all. I didn't say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our... his parents were also over, so it was our first... because it was our first year of marriage, there's pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely."

Currently, Katrina Kaif is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot in which she is sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas in the pipeline.