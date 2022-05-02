Maanayata Dutt: Eid Celebrations This Year Are All The More Special For Us With The Success Of KGF Chapter 2

Sanjay
Dutt
and
wife
Maanayata
have
many
reasons
to
celebrate
this
Eid
as
the
superstar's
recent
film
K.G.F:
Chapter
2
became
the
biggest
Day-1
opener
in
Indian
history.
Grossing
close
to
135
crore
on
its
opening
day,
the
magnum
opus
demolished
all
previous
box
office
records
and
cemented
its
position
as
one
of
the
biggest
Indian
films
of
all
time
as
it
crossed
the
Rs
1000-crore
mark
in
just
17
days
worldwide.
It's
a
special
time
for
the
Dutt
family,
as
Sanjay
Dutt
walked
away
with
rave
reviews
for
his
portrayal
of
'Adheera',
Rocky's
nemesis
in
the
film
and
more
importantly
did
so
while
battling
cancer
and
overcoming
the
challenging
situation
while
filming
the
blockbuster.
Maanayata
Dutt
says,
"Eid
celebrations
this
year
are
all
the
more
special
for
us
with
the
success
of
KGF2
and
all
the
love
and
support
Sanjay
received
for
his
performance
in
the
film.
Despite
all
the
challenges
that
came
his
way,
he
powered
through
for
the
love
of
his
fans
and
his
passion
for
the
craft
and
the
success
of
the
film
reinstilled
that
love
even
more.
This
celebration
is
all
the
more
joyous
and
a
happy
one
for
the
entire
family
and
we
wish
everyone
a
happy,
prosperous
and
peaceful
Eid."
With
KGF:Chapter
2's
success,
Sanjay
Dutt
adds
another
iconic
character
to
his
list
of
memorable
performances,
proving
that
when
it
comes
to
on
screen
villains,
he
is
the
ultimate
onscreen
baddie!