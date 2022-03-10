Malaika Arora On Becoming Single Mother After Divorce: I Was Vulnerable And Frightened

Divorces are never easy, but when marriages start to get bitter, that's the only option left for the couples. Something similar happened with Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. Despite being married for several years, their marriage reached a point where they could not think about staying together. The couple opted to get divorced and what happened next is known to everyone.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Malaika opened up about becoming a single mother to her son Arhaan Khan and admitted that it was anything but easy.

She said, "When I took that decision or that step to be a single mother, I didn't pause. At that point, you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how you gonna manage, I think that's a very normal human reaction. But having said that I also knew that it is something I have to take on."

Malaika Arora On Starting Afresh After Her Divorce With Arbaaz Khan: Past Baggage Is Bad

She further added that after her divorce, she had to be responsible, because her son needs her more than ever, and she wanted to set the right example for him. She further said that she had to be able to steer him in the right direction and at the same time, let him make his own mistakes.

"Yes, I did feel scared, vulnerable, frightened, all of those emotions. But I also felt that I had to take one day at a time. I couldn't take giant leaps because that is just not possible. I had to see what every day would unfold for me. At that point, the only thinking about I needs to be, not if I am a single mother but I need to be a working single mother. For me, that was more important," (sic) said Arora.

Arjun Kapoor Says Malaika Arora Has Changed Him As A Person; 'She Has Made Me Feel That Phases Will Pass'

Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and the duo is madly in love with each other.