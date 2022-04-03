Malaika Arora's Accident: The Actress Suffers Minor Injuries, Discharged From The Hospital

Malaika Arora, the popular actress had met with a car accident near Navi Mumbai on April 2, Saturday. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital and was kept under observation. As per the latest updates, Malaika Arora has suffered minor injuries in the forehead, and is currently keeping fine.

According to the latest reports published by TOI, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora has confirmed that she is getting better. The reports suggest that the actress has undergone a CT scan, and the results turned out to be fine. So, the doctors decided to keep her under observation for a night. The latest updates suggest that Malaika Arora is discharged from the hospital, and is back home.

According to the police, the accident happened at the 38 Km point on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. The reports suggest that three vehicles, including Malaika Arora's car were rammed onto each other and all three are damaged. However, the others drove away from the spot immediately, and the police is told that they all have minor injuries. However, the police are planning to register an FIR after finishing the initial investigation.