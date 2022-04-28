manoj-bajpayee-says-south-films-have-sent-a-shiver-down-the-spine-of-mainstream-bollywood-filmmakers

The debate of North vs South cinema is not going to be stopped anytime soon and amid all the hullabaloo, actor Manoj Bajpayee who's well-known for his craft and for doing unconventional films, said that South films have sent a shiver down the spine of mainstream filmmakers of Bollywood.

He told Delhi Times, "Itni blockbuster ho rahi hai (there are so many blockbusters)... forget about Manoj Bajpayee and the likes of me for a minute, it has sent a shiver down the spine of all the mainstream filmmakers from the Mumbai film industry. They really don't know where to look."

He further praised South Film Industry's filmmakers for making films with so much passion that it reflects on the big screen. Bajpayee further spoke about films like Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2 and said these films' success has a lesson for Bollywood.

He said that filmmakers from down the South are unapologetic, and they take every shot as if they are taking the best shot in the world. They shoot a film as they have envisioned it, and they don't dumb it down for the audience because they hold their audience in the highest regard and their passion is supreme.

"If you see Pushpa or RRR or KGF, the making of it - it is immaculate. Each and every frame is actually shot in a manner as if it were a life and death situation. This is what we lack. We started thinking about mainstream films only in terms of money and box office. We can't criticise ourselves. So we differentiate them by calling them 'alag' (different). But it's a lesson. This is a lesson for Mumbai industry mainstream filmmakers on how to make mainstream cinema," asserted Bajpayee.