manushi-chhillar-says-akshay-kumar-has-quality-of-easily-switching-on-and-off-when-the-camera-rolls

Yesterday (June 3, 2022), Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Samrat Prithviraj featuring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. The film tells the story of one of the most fearless Kings of India Prithviraj Chauhan. While the film was an important release for the entire cast and crew, it was a bit more special for Manushi, as it marks her Bollywood debut.

In her recent conversation with ETimes, when Miss World 2017 was asked how did she keep herself calm when the makers of Samrat Prithviraj couldn't final the release date owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she said that she would lying if she said it was all easy.

"Nothing good ever comes easy. It was unfortunate that we had to wait and move things around due to the pandemic. Dr Dwivedi has waited 18 years to make Samrat Prithviraj and tell this story, which is inspiring," added Chhillar.

She went on to add that she tried to keep herself centred throughout phases of uncertainty.

"During that time, I learned something valuable from Akshay sir. He has this quality of easily switching on and off when the camera rolls. That comes with practice and experience," said Manushi.

While speaking about herself, she said that she could stay with the character, despite the breaks, because of the intense prep she had been through. At times, she had to re-read the entire script because the team was shooting after long gaps.

"Honestly, it has been a very long wait for me. I could've easily signed and finished another film while I was Miss World. The team would have let me choose something I wanted to do. After I made up my mind, this film also took some time to roll. The pandemic pushed the schedules further. Today, I don't have any complaints because it has worked out well for me," concluded Manushi.