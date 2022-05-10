Nimrat Kaur: I Do Not Think The Idea Of A Perfect Body Is Something That I Associate With Acting

When actress Nimrat Kaur starred in Dasvi, she gained weight to fit into her character Bimala Devi. Recently, she shared a post on her Instagram page, wherein she revealed how she received sarcastic comments when she gained fifteen kilos for her character.

While speaking to ETimes about how actresses are often subjected to body shaming, Nimrat said, "I don't think the idea of a perfect body or good looks is something that I associate with acting. Being a performing artist has nothing to do with physicality."

She further said that as an artist, when she thinks of actors she has loved through the ages, she has never looked at their bodies or faces. It is about the emotions they stir, the sentiments they create, and how they move the audience with their work.

"As an actor, I would strive for the best and keep working hard to make that part of faculties as genuine and as heartfelt as possible. Of course, it is a business of entertainment, and by default, how you look becomes a part of the entire picture. But that's not the focus," added Kaur.

When asked how she deals with negative comments, she said that she does not deal with them.

She went on to add, "I was doing this for a paid job. At the end of it, I would get a salary. I was employed to do what I was doing, but what if I didn't have a choice. The lack of sensitivity and empathy got my attention which is why I chose to speak about this part of my job. I experienced it for the first time."