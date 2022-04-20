nimrat-kaur-shares-her-transformation-pictures-after-gaining-15-kilos-for-dasvi

Actress Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram account to share her transformation pictures after gaining 15 kilos for Dasvi, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. She captioned the picture as, "Weigh on it... Swipe left for my thousand words this picture won't speak."

In the post, she wrote, "In the age of heightened expectations regarding what we 'should' look like, at all times- gender, age and profession no bar, I'm sharing a small chapter from my life that brought with it learnings that shall last a lifetime."

She further wrote that she is typically categorised a small to medium body type, but when Dasvi fell into her lap, she was required to size up for Dasvi. While there was no target number to achieve with respect to weight, she ended up gaining 15 kilos for her character Bimla Devi.

The Airlift actress further wrote that she was petrified, but with each passing day with the help of encouragement, she started loving her journey of transforming herself into Bimla Devi.

She went on to add, "This entire exercise taught me as a girl and an actor both, how non-negotiable it is for each of us simply mind our own business. Having completed the circle of this journey and back to physically being me, today in the truest sense I've learnt how not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me."

She concluded her post by urging people to be more mindful, sensitive, and empathetic.

"Be kind. Be sensitive. Be graceful. Don't make someone's day worse if you can't make it better. Be responsible. Make only your mind and body your business. No one else's," concluded Kaur.



Her post received love from many fans as well as celebrities like Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ekta Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty, etc.