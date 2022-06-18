Nushrratt Bharuccha On Receiving Filthy Messages For Playing Condom Seller: I Couldn't Sleep For Two Nights

Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest release Janhit Mein Jaari has her essaying the role of a condom seller. When the makers unveiled the first teaser of the film, the actress recieved many hateful and filthy comments in her DMs. In fact, Nushrratt even shared some of these lewd messages in a video on her Instagram handle.

Recently in a chat with ETimes, Nushrratt opened up on these vile comments affected her. The actress admitted that the trolling affected her whole family. The actress was quoted as saying, "The messages were so filthy that these reactions not only affected me, but my entire family and friends. I couldn't sleep for two nights thinking about their messages."

Nushrratt said that she initially thought of forgetting it and moving on but later decided to give it back to the trolls.

She recalled, "The next day I thought should I just ignore and move one? I thought I just can be thick skinned and forget about it. Then I thought... I live in a democratic country, I too enjoy freedom of speech then why should I not share my piece of mind?"

Helmed by debutant director Jai Basantu Singh, Janhit Mein Jaari set against the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh, revolves around a young girl Manokamna who takes up the challenging task of selling condoms in her hometown. The film also features Anud Singh Dhaka, Paritish Tripathi, Brijendra Kala and Tinu Anand in pivotal roles.

Speaking about Nushrratt, the actress will next be seen in Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Emraan Hashmi-Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee.