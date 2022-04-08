Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Pens Gratitude Note For Film's Crew Member

After a long hiatus post his 2018 film Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is returning back on screen with Siddharth Anand's upcoming espionage thriller Pathaan. The film marks King Khan's reunion with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone and stars John Abraham as the main antagonist.

Pathaan has been the talk of the town even before the makers made an official announcement about the film. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan who never fails to win hearts off screen as well, recently penned an encouraging note for a crew member of the film.

Abhishek Tiwari who is an assistant director on Pathaan, took to his social media handle to share a letter in which King Khan had lauded him and called him a 'gem.' The actor appreciated him for 'hard work, efficiency and smiles.'

SRK wrote, "To Abhishek, Thank you for making 'Pathaan'. Such a wonderful experience for all of us, especially me. You are a gem my man. The hard work, efficiency, and smiles with which you pulled off such difficult work is much appreciated. Also I love the fact that you love your drinks man. Have a good life in cinema- will miss u lots. Love Shah Rukh Khan."

Abhishek shared Shah Rukh Khan's handwritten letter to him on social media and captioned it as, "Speechless". The superstar's sweet gesture left netizens gushing over him.

Speaking about Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and his co-star Deepika Padukone recently wrapped up the Spain shooting schedule of the film. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 25, 2023.