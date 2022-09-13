R Balki Opens Up About Casting Dulquer Salmaan For His Upcoming Psychological Thriller Chup

R Balki recently unveiled the teaser of his film Chup on Bollywood legend Guru Dutt's birthday. Paying an ode to him, the teaser directly pointed to the criticism that the legendary director received for his masterpiece Kaagaz Ke Phool. The teaser of Chup has gained a lot of appreciation from the fans and the release of the psychological thriller has become one of the most awaited ones in recent times.

Balki, who is working with Dulqer Salmaan in the film, recently opened up on casting the south star for his film and the reason comes as a surprise. The filmmaker said, "For Chup, I was lucky to have someone super talented, a superstar in one half of the country, who speaks Hindi as if it’s his mother tongue and who can be a terrific discovery for the other half of the country. I wanted a relatively fresh face for Hindi Cinema with the acting muscle of a veteran and then I found Dulquer. I narrated the film to him on Zoom during the lockdown, and that was it. We met for thirty minutes or so in Cochin and then directly on the set. I never even had to do a reading or a workshop with him"

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Abhinav Bindra Biopic To Finally Go On Floors!

Sita Ramam Actress Mrunal Thakur: There Are Times When I Feel I Want To Have A Baby

R Balki's search for novelty paved way for the casting of Dulquer in the thriller and the filmmaker is certain that this will give his audience a never-like-before watch. It must be noted that Dulquer Salmaan has been carrying the most versatile roles and delivering them with utmost dedication. His diverse roles like Kurup, Hey Sinamika, Salute and Sita Ramam highlight his versatility as an actor. With R Balki's thriller, Salmaan is all set to add another interesting role to his list.

Chup is R Balki’s debut in the genre of blood and kills. A thriller of global significance, the movie is conceptually touted as the first of its kind in the world. Others headlining the power-packed cast of the film are Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt. The movie is all set to release on September 23.