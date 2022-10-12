Rapper Badshah Reportedly Dating Punjabi Actress Isha Rikhi

Popular rapper and singer, Badshah separated from his wife Jasmine two years ago. Earlier, ETimes reported that everything was not going well between the two and that Jasmine was staying away from Badshah during the pandemic lockdown in Punjab. And now, according to the latest buzz, the singer is said to have found love again.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, who goes by the stage name Badshah, is apparently dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi. She hails from Chandigarh and has done Punjabi films like Happy Go Lucky and Jatt Boys Putt. The rapper prefers to keep his personal life low-key and, according to a new report by Pinkvilla, he and Isha have been dating for a year now.

The report suggests that Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend and they instantly hit it off. "At a party, they figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. The couple wants to take things slowly as of now. But as a matter of fact, Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families. And everyone is happy about it," a source was quoted by Pinkvilla.

Badshah shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, with ex-wife Jasmine, who was born in 2017. Things worsened between the duo in 2019 and the situation kept on getting worse during the lockdown. After the pandemic restrictions were eased, Jasmine shifted to London with her daughter Jessemy.

On the professional front, Badshah released three singles this year-Tabahi, Voodoo, and Trap Munde. He had a cameo in John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns, while he composed music for Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad.