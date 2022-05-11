Raveena Tandon Recalls Her Sassy Reply When She & Aishwarya Rai Were Fat-Shamed Post Delivery

Raveena Tandon, known for her unfiltered attitude, has never shied away from speaking her mind. In her recent interview, the actress recalled how she had taken a stand for herself and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when the media criticised them for weight gain post delivery.

While speaking with Goodtimes', Raveena said, "There was a time when I had put on a lot of weight after I just delivered my son. And I remember, I started working after that and there was a press conference and that time they were fat-shaming me, they were fat-shaming Aishwarya Rai and I stood up for her at that time and I said she just had a baby."

For the unversed, in 2011, when Aishwarya faced fat-shaming after giving birth to her daughter Aaradhya, Raveena had come forward in her support and tweeted, "Everyone's body type is different, if she's taking time is OK. Its her space, its her obligation to her child first. Instead of some portions of the media, who decide what and when Ash should do with herself and her baby? shallow and double standards, wonder if they'd do the same?"

In the same interview, the Mohra actress also recalled how she had hit back at a journalist when the latter mocked her weight gain at an event.

Raveena recalled, "So at a press conference a journalist said, 'Aray Raveena ji aap kitni moti ho gayi hain, aap kya mast cheez hua karti thi or ab aap reality show kar rahi hain (Raveena ji you have gained so much weight, you used to be a big thing back then and now you are doing these reality shows)'. I told him 'dekhiye bhaisahab motapa toh ghat jayega lekin aapki surat kaise badal payegi (I told him that my fat will go away but how will you change your face)?'"

Currently, Raveena is basking in the success of her recent release, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. The film has been declared as an all-time blockbuster at the box office. The action entertainer is still having a strong hold in theatres despite many new releases and is now slowly making its way to Rs 1200 Crore-mark worldwide.

Speaking about the film's success, the actress said, "If KGF is making money, it doesn't only mean the south industry is making money. It has been beneficial to the theatre owners, it has revived the euphoria and love for cinema."