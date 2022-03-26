Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Why He Refused To Discuss Gehraiyaan With His Father

Earlier this year, Shakun Batra's film Gehraiyaan released on OTT and became a talking point on social media. The film received a polarising response for its bold take on modern day relationships. Recently when Siddhant graced 'Social Media Star with Janice', he opened up on his family's reaction to the movie.

Siddhant revealed that he had refused to talk to his father about the film. Explaining the reason behind the same, he said, "My father came to my room saying that I want to talk about this film. I told him no need and that I am going to sleep."

He continued, "Ye koi baat hai baap bete ke beech mein karne waali (Is this a topic that should be discussed between a father and a son). I haven't talked to him about it even today. Are kuch hai matlab lihaaz kuch hota hai na, kuch daayre hote hain matlab (There are some things like respect and boundaries). Being as an actor you have to do all kinds of roles."

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan featured Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain who has an affair with his fiancée Tia's cousin Alisha (Deepika Padukone). The dometic neo noir also grabbed a lot of eyeballs for the intimate scenes between Siddhant and Deepika.

Speaking about Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in Phone Bhoot co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He also has Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav and Ravi Udyawar's Yudhra alongside Maliavika Mohanan in the pipeline.