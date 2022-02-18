Siddhant Chaturvedi Says Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Watched Gehraiyaan Together & Lauded His Performance

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who was recently seen in Shakun Batra's latest release Gehraiyaan, alongside Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, revealed to a media portal that lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt watched the film together and lauded his work in it.

Siddhant Chaturvedi On Romancing Deepika Padukone In Gehraiyaan: In My Head, I Was Like 'Wow'

Siddhant told Bollywood Bubble, "He (Ranbir) messaged me. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir watched it together, they both messaged me and they wrote in detail about my performance. This was the first time. Ranbir had watched Gully Boy as well, but Alia had communicated to me that 'Ranbir loved your performance', but this time I think he has literally taken time out and texted me. I mean that's something which is great."

Well, ever since Gehraiyaan started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, two stars are being praised the most and they are Deepika and Siddhant. Fans not only loved their piping hot chemistry, but also Siddhant's grey expressions, which he emoted really well in the film.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals What His Father Told Him After Watching Gehraiyaan

In the same interview, Siddhant also reacted to Freddy Birdy's jibes at Deepika Padukone's outfits, which she wore during Gehraiyaan promotions.

While slamming Freddy's jibes, Siddhant said that the whole incident was pretty upsetting and stupid.

He said, "At this stage, where we have progressed, it's 2022 and as you say kande se kande milake chalo. This film, it's obviously led by Deepika and the way they put it, the way they show it, and the way they write about it. I mean, can you not see beyond that? Can you not see the strength of a woman? You cannot see the talent, you are just seeing that? It's her choice."

He concluded by saying that actresses can wear whatever they want to, and it's a lame act to comment on their dressing sense in bad taste.