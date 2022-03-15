Sunny Leone On Protecting Her Kids From Media Reports: They Are Going To Find Out The Truth

Sunny Leone is a doting mother of three kids. While she adopted Nisha Kaur Weber in 2017, she and Daniel Weber welcomed their twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber in 2018 via surrogacy. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Sunny was asked how she is going to protect her kids from media reports in the future, here's what she said...

Sunny said that she feels communication is the best thing that can help her in such situations.

She told Pinkvilla, "I have to hope and pray that if something like that does get mentioned about myself or even Daniel- which I'm sure that will, I would be cuckoo crazy if I didn't think that it wouldn't happen - but I think that communication is going to be the best tool. Every situation, every scenario is different. How we handle it, we'll have to figure that out as it comes."

She further added that as of now, all that she focuses on her kids' education, as they have started going back to school.

She went on to add, "Most of the things that I do with the children is communicate a lot. I talk to my children a lot and I drill them with so much information, and try and get them to understand. And honesty i think is the best policy, because you can't lie to your children. They're going to find out the truth."

With respect to work, Sunny was last seen in spy thriller Anamika, which released on March 10 on MX Player.