Women's Day 2022: Neena Gupta Says She Is Happy To See Female Characters Evolve

Neena Gupta who has been vocal about women's representation in cinema, recently expressed her thoughts on how women on camera have evolved in the past few decades. The actress delighted with the change, said that she is happy to see women become breadwinners and central figures in every aspect of life on screen.

Women's Day 2022: Thor, Turning Red, Marry Me, Scream & Other Female-Led Hollywood Films Of 2022

Neena Gupta was quoted by Etimes as saying, "In today's scripts, roles for us women are not dependent on a man, rather they stand on their own. Fabulous or flawed, police officer or thief, the women on our screen have grown from heroines and love interests to so much more."

The veteran actress also went on to praise several female characters from OTT shows like Raveena Tandon's cop in Aranyak, Madhuri Dixit's superstar in The Fame Game, Anchal Singh's Purva in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein as well as Konkona Sen Sharma's Bharti in Ajeeb Daastaans. She added, "The Bombay Begums and Bulbbuls of the world gave us the strength to stand up in the face of adversity. Every single story has been real, relatable, and rousing."

Women's Day 2022: Anupamaa, The Fame Game, Looop Lapeta & Other Best Female-Led OTT & TV Releases

Neena Gupta noted that the number of influential women is growing and is happy that more women writers, directors, producers are now at the forefront. The Badhaai Ho actress believes, "Behind the screen, inclusivity is critical not only in amplifying voices that are not always heard, but also because it creates opportunities for stories that might not otherwise have been told."

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in OTT release Diall 100 alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Her next release is Uunchai starring Boman Irani, Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, and Anupam Kher. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also features Parineeti Chopra and Sarika in pivotal roles.