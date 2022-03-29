Writing With Fire Co-Director Rintu Thomas On Losing Oscars To Summer Of Soul: Nomination Itself Is The Win

Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, Writing With Fire was India's official entry to Oscars 2022 in the Live Action Documentary Feature category. However, the film lost to the American movie Summer of Soul (When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). Opening up about the same Rintu said that the nomination itself was the win.- pls add this exact quote, as it is used in the title.

"Writing With Fire found a space as one of the five films from the world up for the Best Feature Documentary - we believe that the nomination itself is the win. Representing India at the Academy awards was extremely special," she said in a statement.

Rintu said that representing India on the Oscars stage was an "extremely special" experience. She said in a statement, "As the first Indian feature documentary to be nominated, we are quite sure this has opened many doors for the Indian filmmaking community."

Meanwhile, Writing With Fire has also been making headlines because of a controversy. The Khabar Lahariya editor Kavita Bundelkhandi told PTI that they were proud that a documentary was made on their achievements but wished it was a more rounded portrayal.

"The documentary portrays our work inaccurately because it shows only a part of what we do, and shows that ours is only about one political party," Bundelkhandi added without naming the political party.

Last week, about the subject of the documentary Writing with Fire, Khabar Lahariya organisation issued a statement saying that the documentary did not accurately present their story. In response, the filmmakers, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh also released a statement standing by the portrayal.

"Khabar Lahariya's statement is an acknowledgement of the fractured and complex times we are in. While their statement is deeply disappointing to us, we remain committed supporters of their mission, work and onward journey," they said.

Writing With Fire was one of the top five nominations for the best feature documentary category at the 94th Academy Awards with Summer Of Soul, Ascension, Attica and Flee.