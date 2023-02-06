Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Breaking Records, Beyonce Creates History At Grammys 2023

As
we
welcome
the
new
cold
Monday
of
February,
the
entertainment
industry
is
already
buzzing
with
many
interesting
and
exciting
updates.
From
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
John
Abraham's
Pathaan
breaking
records
in
the
second
weekend
of
its
release
to
American
singer
Beyonce
creating
history
at
the
Grammy
Awards
2023,
B-Town
lovebirds
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
are
not
going
to
exchange
wedding
vows
today,
shocking
mid-week
elimination
in
Colors
TV's
Bigg
Boss
16
in
finale
week,
and
much
more.
-
Feb
6,
2023
10:25
AM
Sidharth-Kiara
Wedding
Food
Menu
According
to
reports,
the
wedding
menu
features
delectable
local
cuisine
such
as
Dal
Baati
Churma,
along
with
8
different
types
of
Churma
and
5
types
of
Baati.
The
food
menu
also
includes
traditional
Awadhi
dishes
and
Royal
Rajputana
specialties,
as
well
as
Rajasthani
and
Punjabi
winter
delicacies.
In
addition,
there
will
be
Italian,
Chinese,
Thai,
and
Korean
food
options
available.
With
over
20
types
of
desserts
on
offer,
guests
are
sure
to
be
satisfied.
-
Feb
6,
2023
9:43
AM
Grammys
2023:
Ricky
Kej
From
India
Wins
Third
Award
Music
composer
Ricky
Kej,
based
out
of
Bengaluru,
has
won
his
third
Grammy
Award
for
the
album
'Divine
Tides'.
The
US-born
musician
shared
the
award
with
Stewart
Copeland,
the
drummer
of
the
iconic
British
rock
band
The
Police,
who
collaborated
with
Kej
on
the
album.
They
had
won
a
Grammy
in
the
best
new
age
album
category
for
the
same
album
last
year.
With
his
third
Grammy
win,
Ricky
becomes
the
first
Indian
to
achieve
this
huge
feat.
-
Feb
6,
2023
9:36
AM
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
Pathaan
Enters
Rs
400
Club
In
Second
Weekend
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
John
Abraham's
spy
thriller
Pathaan
has
been
making
waves
at
the
box
office
since
its
release.
In
its
second
weekend,
the
film
finally
entered
the
Rs
400
crore
club
on
the
domestic
front.
-
Feb
6,
2023
9:03
AM
Grammys
2023:
Beyonce
Breaks
Record
For
Most
Wins
Of
All
Time
American
singer
and
songwriter
Beyonce
has
created
history
after
collecting
her
32nd
Grammy
Award
at
this
year's
ceremony
in
the
Best
dance/electronic
album
category
for
her
euphoric
dance
opus
Renaissance.
She
has
broken
the
record
for
the
most
Grammy
Award
wins
of
all
time.
Take
a
look
at
her
emotional
speech
here: