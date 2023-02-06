Entertainment Live Updates: Pathaan Continues Breaking Records, Beyonce Creates History At Grammys 2023

Grammys 2023: Ricky Kej From India Wins Third Award

Music composer Ricky Kej, based out of Bengaluru, has won his third Grammy Award for the album 'Divine Tides'. The US-born musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland, the drummer of the iconic British rock band The Police, who collaborated with Kej on the album. They had won a Grammy in the best new age album category for the same album last year. With his third Grammy win, Ricky becomes the first Indian to achieve this huge feat.