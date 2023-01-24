EXCLUSIVE! Sajjad Delafrooz On Working With Kartik Aaryan In Freddy: He's A Down-to-earth Person

Love
or
hate
his
character
but
you
cannot
debate
that
Sajjad
Delafrooz
stole
the
limelight
in
Freddy,
which
premiered
on
a
leading
OTT
platform
last
month.
The
talented
actor
wooed
the
audience
with
his
power-packed
performance
as
Rustom
Irani
in
the
psychological
thriller,
which
was
directed
by
Shashanka
Ghosh.
After
creating
ripples
with
his
appearance
on
the
silver
screen
as
Abu
Usman
in
Salman
Khan
and
Katrina
Kaif's
Tiger
Zinda
Hai,
Sajjad
Delafrooz
has
now
hogged
all
the
spotlight
with
Freddy.
It
has
been
over
a
month
since
the
film
starring
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Alaya
F
premiered
on
Disney+Hostar
but
the
actor
is
still
receiving
compliments
from
fans,
who
are
watching
it.
Sajjad
Delafrooz
might
have
started
his
acting
career
a
decade
back
but
it
took
him
a
few
years
to
cement
his
place
in
the
Hindi
film
industry
and
since
then,
it's
never
looking
back
for
him.
He
is
the
same
person,
who
didn't
know
Hindi
but
managed
to
learn
the
language
and
impress
the
audience
with
his
negative
roles.
Sajjad,
in
an
exclusive
interview
with
Filmibeat,
spoke
about
working
with
Kartik
Aaryan,
his
film
Freddy
and
a
lot
more.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
read
on
to
know
what
he
said.
We
bet
you
will
have
a
blast
reading
his
interesting
words.
SAJJAD
DELAFROOZ
ON
WORKING
WITH
KARTIK
AARYAN,
ALAYA
F
IN
FREDDY
When
asked
to
share
his
thoughts
about
working
with
the
two
actors
in
Freddy,
Sajjad
shared
the
sweetest
reply.
He
quipped,
"I
had
a
lovely
experience
working
with
Kartik
Aaryan
and
Alaya
F.
Kartik
is
a
down-to-earth
person
and
Alaya
is
a
sweetheart.
She
is
a
professional
to
work
with
him."
SAJJAD
ON
PREP
FOR
FREDDY
The
actor
decided
to
go
with
the
director's
words
and
showcase
his
talent.
"I
didn't
need
to
take
any
prep
for
the
role
in
Freddy.
Shashanka
Ghosh
told
me,
'I
need
to
pretend
I
am
beating
Alaya
and
Kartik.
You're
angry
man.
Everyone
needed
to
be
scared
of
you'.
And,
I
went
with
the
flow."
Be
it
Baby,
Tiger
Zinda
Hai
or
Special
OPS,
Sajjad
has
managed
to
play
diversified
characters.
When
asked
what
motivates
him
to
take
such
roles,
he
said,
"I
guess
hope
for
the
future
keeps
me
motivated.
It
is
a
challenging
industry
and
acting
as
a
profession
is
also
complicated
and
challenging."
Talking
about
his
selection
process
for
a
character,
the
TZH
star
quipped,
"I
look
into
the
character
once
I
get
the
offer.
I
look
at
the
challenging
aspect
of
the
character,
if
I
am
able
to
take
things
to
the
next
level.
I
don't
want
to
do
repetitive
roles.
The
director's
vision
also
matters
a
lot
to
me."
Stay
tuned
for
the
second
part
of
Sajjad
Delafrooz's
fun-filled
interview
where
he
talked
about
his
upcoming
projects,
Bigg
Boss
16
and
a
lot
more.