Yo Yo Honey Singh Makes BIG Comment About Urvashi Rautela, Says 'She Is At Par With Beyoncé & Jennifer Lopez'
Urvashi Rautela, with a net worth of over 550 crores and 70.3 million Instagram followers, is making headlines with her new song 'Vigdiyan Heeran'. Her diverse upcoming projects and global appeal underscore her status as a beloved icon.
Urvashi
Rautela,
known
as
India's
youngest
and
highest-paid
global
superstar,
has
a
net
worth
surpassing
550
crores.
Her
Instagram
followers
number
more
than
70.3
million,
placing
her
popularity
on
par
with
notable
figures
like
PM
Narendra
Modi
and
Virat
Kohli.
Urvashi's
journey
from
multiple
Miss
Universe
titles
to
a
respected
judge
and
a
frontline
Bollywood
superstar
highlights
her
impressive
career
trajectory.
Currently,
Urvashi
Rautela
is
making
waves
with
her
new
song
'Vigdiyan
Heeran',
in
collaboration
with
Yo
Yo
Honey
Singh.
This
marks
their
second
project
together
following
the
success
of
'Love
Dose’.
The
song
has
gained
international
attention,
trending
in
20
countries,
including
India,
Qatar,
UAE,
and
Canada,
showcasing
Urvashi's
global
appeal.
She
expressed
gratitude
towards
her
fans
for
the
unprecedented
love
and
response
the
song
has
received
worldwide.
The
actress
has
an
impressive
lineup
of
projects
ahead.
She
is
set
to
appear
in
'Love
Dose
2.0’
with
Yo
Yo
Honey
Singh,
and
major
films
like
'Welcome
3'
with
Akshay
Kumar,
'NBK109’
alongside
notable
actors
such
as
Bobby
Deol
and
Dulqueer
Salman,
and
a
Hollywood
blockbuster
remake
'Baap’
with
Sunny
Deol
and
Sanjay
Dutt.
Urvashi's
diverse
roles,
including
portraying
Parveen
Babi
in
an
upcoming
biopic
and
a
college
politician
in
'JNU’,
as
well
as
a
special
music
video
with
Jason
Derulo,
showcase
her
versatility
and
expanding
global
footprint.
The
overwhelming
response
to
'Vigdiyan
Heeran’
underscores
Urvashi
Rautela's
status
as
a
beloved
global
icon.
Her
extensive
fan
base
and
successful
collaborations
signal
her
continued
ascent
in
the
entertainment
industry.
With
several
exciting
projects
on
the
horizon,
fans
eagerly
await
more
captivating
performances
from
this
superstar.