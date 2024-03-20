Yo Yo Honey Singh Makes BIG Comment About Urvashi Rautela, Says 'She Is At Par With Beyoncé & Jennifer Lopez'

Urvashi Rautela, known as India's youngest and highest-paid global superstar, has a net worth surpassing 550 crores. Her Instagram followers number more than 70.3 million, placing her popularity on par with notable figures like PM Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli. Urvashi's journey from multiple Miss Universe titles to a respected judge and a frontline Bollywood superstar highlights her impressive career trajectory.



Currently, Urvashi Rautela is making waves with her new song 'Vigdiyan Heeran', in collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh. This marks their second project together following the success of 'Love Dose’. The song has gained international attention, trending in 20 countries, including India, Qatar, UAE, and Canada, showcasing Urvashi's global appeal. She expressed gratitude towards her fans for the unprecedented love and response the song has received worldwide.

The actress has an impressive lineup of projects ahead. She is set to appear in 'Love Dose 2.0’ with Yo Yo Honey Singh, and major films like 'Welcome 3' with Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109’ alongside notable actors such as Bobby Deol and Dulqueer Salman, and a Hollywood blockbuster remake 'Baap’ with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. Urvashi's diverse roles, including portraying Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic and a college politician in 'JNU’, as well as a special music video with Jason Derulo, showcase her versatility and expanding global footprint.

The overwhelming response to 'Vigdiyan Heeran’ underscores Urvashi Rautela's status as a beloved global icon. Her extensive fan base and successful collaborations signal her continued ascent in the entertainment industry. With several exciting projects on the horizon, fans eagerly await more captivating performances from this superstar.