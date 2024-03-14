Yodha Budget & Box Office Target: Here’s How Much Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Should Earn To Become A HIT

Yodha
Budget
And
Box
Office
Target:
Helmed
by
Sagar
Ambre
and
Pushkar
Ojha,
Yodha
is
an
eagerly
awaited
Bollywood
action
movie
featuring
Sidharth
Malhotra,
alongside
Disha
Patani
and
Raashii
Khanna
in
pivotal
roles.
Ever
since
the
trailer
was
revealed,
the
film
has
captured
significant
attention
from
both
fans
and
audiences.
As
anticipation
continues
to
build
up,
many
enthusiasts
are
intrigued
and
eagerly
anticipating
its
release
in
theaters.
YODHA
BUDGET,
PLOT,
CAST,
RELEASE
DATE,
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
The
plot
of
Yodha
centers
around
a
plane
hijacking,
with
Sidharth
portraying
a
soldier
and
Disha
Patani
portraying
a
cabin
crew
member.
Additionally,
Raashii
plays
Sidharth's
romantic
interest,
who
is
also
shown
as
a
government
official
in
the
trailer.
The
film's
synopsis
outlines
the
scenario:
"During
an
airplane
hijacking,
a
soldier
aids
the
passengers
and
battles
against
the
terrorists.
However,
the
damage
to
the
flight
engine
makes
survival
incredibly
challenging."
Packed
with
thrilling
action
and
captivating
suspense,
the
much-awaited
film
promises
to
captivate
fans,
keeping
them
engaged
and
on
the
edge
of
their
seats.
As
the
highly
anticipated
release
of
Yodha
approaches
tomorrow
(March
15),
excitement
is
tangible
with
expectations
for
its
buzz
to
grow
steadily
over
the
weekend.
Produced
under
the
banners
of
Dharma
Productions,
Yodha
is
reportedly
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
55
Crore
and
also
features
Arun
Katyal,
Ankit
Raj,
and
Tanuj
Virwani,
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
YODHA
BOX
OFFICE
TARGET
While
last
week's
release
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan's
Shaitaan
is
still
performing
well,
Sidharth
Malhotra's
Yodha
is
expected
to
fetch
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office.
Latest
reports
indicate
that
the
film
has
already
sold
over
25
thousand
tickets
for
its
opening
day,
accumulating
an
impressive
Rs
50.35
Lakhs
in
revenue
through
advance
bookings.
To
be
considered
a
clean
hit
at
the
box
office,
Yodha
needs
to
achieve
domestic
earnings
ranging
from
Rs
80-100
crore,
aligning
with
its
projected
budget.
YODHA
CAST
SALARY
DETAILS
Wondering
how
much
money
the
star
cast
of
Yodha
charged
for
their
roles?
We've
fetched
all
the
details
for
you.