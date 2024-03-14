Yodha First Review: Narrative Of Sidharth Malhotra’s Action-Thriller Will Successfully Keep You Engaged

Yodha First Review: Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is a highly anticipated Bollywood action film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in key roles. Since the unveiling of its trailer, the movie has garnered considerable interest from fans and audiences alike. With anticipation steadily rising, many enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting its theatrical release.

Yodha is all set to hit the theatres within a few hours amid a good buzz and expectations. The first review is already out, and as anticipated, it primarily praises Sidharth Malhotra's highly awaited action thriller.

As per the review, the narrative of Yodha will successfully keep you engaged as the film is a formulaic, action-packed thriller set on a plane. The review reads, "#Yodha is formulaic, action-packed thriller set on a plane. The narrative successfully keep you guessing about who the perpetrators really is. #SidharthMalhotra delivered entrancing performance while #RaashiiKhanna and #DishaPatani also top notch."

#Yodha is formulaic, action-packed thriller set on a plane. The narrative successfully keep you guessing about who the perpetrators really is. #SidharthMalhotra delivered entrancing performance while #RaashiiKhanna and #DishaPatani also top notch. (4/5)#YodhaReview pic.twitter.com/dr7BpABIfg — Atif Siddiqui (@TheAtifSiddique) March 14, 2024

The storyline of Yodha revolves around a plane hijacking, featuring Sidharth as a soldier and Disha Patani as a cabin crew member. Raashii also stars as Sidharth's romantic interest, depicted as a government official in the trailer.

The film's synopsis encapsulates the narrative: "Amidst an airplane hijacking, a soldier assists passengers and confronts terrorists. Yet, with the flight engine damaged, survival becomes exceedingly daunting."

Yodha, produced by Dharma Productions, is said to have a budget of Rs 55 Crore. Alongside lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, the film also stars Arun Katyal, Ankit Raj, and Tanuj Virwani in significant roles.

