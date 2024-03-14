Yodha First Review: Narrative Of Sidharth Malhotra’s Action-Thriller Will Successfully Keep You Engaged

Yodha
First
Review:
Directed
by
Sagar
Ambre
and
Pushkar
Ojha,
Yodha
is
a
highly
anticipated
Bollywood
action
film
starring
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Disha
Patani,
and
Raashii
Khanna
in
key
roles.
Since
the
unveiling
of
its
trailer,
the
movie
has
garnered
considerable
interest
from
fans
and
audiences
alike.
With
anticipation
steadily
rising,
many
enthusiasts
are
eagerly
awaiting
its
theatrical
release.
YODHA
FIRST
REVIEW
Yodha
is
all
set
to
hit
the
theatres
within
a
few
hours
amid
a
good
buzz
and
expectations.
The
first
review
is
already
out,
and
as
anticipated,
it
primarily
praises
Sidharth
Malhotra's
highly
awaited
action
thriller.
As
per
the
review,
the
narrative
of
Yodha
will
successfully
keep
you
engaged
as
the
film
is
a
formulaic,
action-packed
thriller
set
on
a
plane.
The
review
reads,
"#Yodha
is
formulaic,
action-packed
thriller
set
on
a
plane.
The
narrative
successfully
keep
you
guessing
about
who
the
perpetrators
really
is.
#SidharthMalhotra
delivered
entrancing
performance
while
#RaashiiKhanna
and
#DishaPatani
also
top
notch."
The
storyline
of
Yodha
revolves
around
a
plane
hijacking,
featuring
Sidharth
as
a
soldier
and
Disha
Patani
as
a
cabin
crew
member.
Raashii
also
stars
as
Sidharth's
romantic
interest,
depicted
as
a
government
official
in
the
trailer.
The
film's
synopsis
encapsulates
the
narrative:
"Amidst
an
airplane
hijacking,
a
soldier
assists
passengers
and
confronts
terrorists.
Yet,
with
the
flight
engine
damaged,
survival
becomes
exceedingly
daunting."
Yodha,
produced
by
Dharma
Productions,
is
said
to
have
a
budget
of
Rs
55
Crore.
Alongside
lead
actors
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Disha
Patani,
the
film
also
stars
Arun
Katyal,
Ankit
Raj,
and
Tanuj
Virwani
in
significant
roles.