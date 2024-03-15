Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Is An Entertaining Action Thriller With Some Fantastic Twists & Turns

Star
Cast:
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Disha
Patani,
Raashii
Khanna
Director:
Sagar
Ambre,
Pushkar
Ojha
Yodha
Review:
After
getting
delayed
multiple
times,
finally,
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Raashii
Khanna,
and
Disha
Patani
starrer
Yodha
has
hit
the
big
screens
today.
The
makers
had
gone
all
out
to
promote
the
film,
and
the
trailer
had
impressed
one
and
all.
Fans
of
Sidharth
have
been
waiting
to
watch
him
on
the
big
screens
in
the
action
avatar
after
Shershaah.
So,
is
the
wait
worth
it?
Well,
the
answer
is
YES!
Yodha
is
about
a
group
of
armed
forces
created
by
the
government
for
special
missions.
Arun
Katiyal
(Sidharth
Malhotra)
is
a
part
of
Yodha,
but
he
does
what
he
wants
and
never
waits
for
the
orders
from
the
higher
authority.
One
day,
a
mission
fails,
and
Yodha
gets
closed.
Now,
Arun
is
working
in
the
forces
for
some
other
department
and
catches
a
flight
from
Delhi
to
London,
but
that
flight
gets
hijacked.
Many
people
on
the
flight
are
suspected
to
be
terrorists
including
Arun.
So,
is
Arun
a
traitor
or
a
saviour?
Watch
the
movie
to
know
that.
The
film
is
written
by
Sagar
Ambre
and
he
has
also
co-directed
it
with
Pushkar
Ojha.
It's
an
engaging
film
from
the
first
scene
itself,
and
there's
not
even
a
single
moment
where
you
will
get
bored.
Yodha
starts
on
a
very
interesting
note
and
keeps
us
hooked
till
the
interval,
and
the
interval
twist
will
surely
make
you
keen
to
watch
the
second
half.
In
the
second
half,
the
movie
becomes
much
better
and
every
15
minutes
there's
a
twist
that
will
shock
you.
One
of
the
twists
post
the
interval
will
surely
make
you
go
'Oh
My
God!'.
The
action
in
the
film
is
also
very
good,
and
there
are
scenes
that
will
keep
you
on
the
edge
of
the
seat,
and
make
you
eager
to
know
what
will
happen
next.
The
dialogues
in
the
film
are
damn
good,
and
there
will
be
claps
and
whistles
on
many
dialogues
in
the
theatres.
Also,
the
Shah
Rukh
Khan
references
will
bring
a
smile
on
your
face.
Yodha
Actors' Performances
Performance
wise,
Sidharth
Malhotra
is
excellent
in
the
movie.
He
impressed
one
and
all
in
Shershaah,
and
in
Yodha,
the
actor
has
clearly
given
one
of
the
best
performances
of
his
career.
The
movie
will
be
a
treat
for
his
fans.
Raashii
Khanna
shines
in
her
role
and
she
is
just
perfect
in
the
movie.
While
of
course
everyone
after
watching
the
film
will
praise
Sidharth
and
Raashii,
the
one
who
will
surprise
the
audiences
is
Disha
Patani.
The
actress
has
clearly
given
one
of
the
best
performances
of
her
career,
and
this
movie
will
prove
to
be
a
turning
point
for
her.
Sunny
Hinduja
as
usual
impresses
us
with
his
performance,
and
Tanuj
Virwani
also
leaves
a
very
strong
mark
with
his
act.
The
music
in
the
film
is
also
quite
good.
The
Tiranga
song,
which
comes
during
the
climax,
will
give
you
goosebumps.
Overall,
Yodha
is
a
perfect
package
of
entertainment
with
drama,
emotions,
action,
romance,
dialogue-baazi,
twists
and
turns,
and
patriotism.
So,
you
should
watch
this
one,
and
enjoy
it
on
the
big
screens.