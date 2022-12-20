Moving In With Malaika: Did Malaika Arora's Son Arhaan Khan Spill The Beans About His Girlfriend To Amrita?

Moving In With Malaika has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their screens ever since the first episode premiered on a leading OTT platform. From talking about her former husband Arbaaz Khan to sharing details about her accident, Malaika Arora has bared her heart out in the reality series. In yesterday's episode, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl beamed with joy as her son Arhaan Khan returned to India for the holiday season.

ARHAAN KHAN ON HIS LOVE LIFE

Arhaan Khan, who shares a close bond with his masi Amrita Arora, evaded the question about his love life when the latter asked him about the same. While fans waited to see him speak about his girlfriend and love life, Arhaan didn't reveal much while speaking to her beloved masi, whom he fondly calls her 'Ammu'.

When Amrita Arora asked Arhaan about the 'girl situation', the star kid responded by saying, "I am going to sleep. No, it's not deep." The aunt-nephew duo later went inside the bedroom to discuss a 'certain' thing.

After Amrita and Arhaan got engaged in the bedroom, Malaika Arora asked her mom Joyce Arora if they should go and check what they were doing. Joyce suggested her not to do so and said, "I don't want them to feel that we are intruding."

In the same episode, Amrita told Arhaan Khan that she looked forward to having a pep talk with him. "You're the only person who I look forward to, to a pep talk because you see things as it is." she said.

AMRITA ARORA UPSET WITH MALAIKA ARORA

Amrita, while speaking with her elder sister, expressed her displeasure over the way she cracked jokes on her clothes, career and 'rich husband' during a stand-up. She told Malaika that she could be more 'considerate' while cracking jokes about her. While the reality TV judge and model tried to explain her points, Amrita seemed upset and hurt with her sister for taking a fun jibe at her. They discussed the same while having lunch with Arhaan and their mother Joyce Arora.

The sister's duo later made up after Malaika offered an apology to Amrita.

WHO IS ARHAAN KHAN?

Athough he refrained for opening about his love life in front of the camera, Arhaan did share some deets to his masi on the show. The star kid is the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora. He is the nephew of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The 20-year-old is currently studying in Long Island Film School in the United States. His parents separated after nineteen years of marriage.

After her divorce with Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora started dating Arjun Kapoor. The duo is going steady in their relationship. Earlier this month, Malaika squashed rumours of her pregnancy, calling out a portal for 'circulating baseless news'.

Moving In With Malaika is available for viewing on Disney+Hotstar. The reality series will feature cameo appearances from the likes of Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nora Fatehi and other popular Bollywood celebrities.

Stay tuned for more updates related to the series.