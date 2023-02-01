Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt Trailer: When & Where To Watch Suniel Shetty's MMA Reality Show Online - Deets Inside!

Kumite
1
Warrior
Hunt
Trailer:
Suniel
Shetty
has
been
hogging
all
the
limelight
ever
since
his
daughter
Athiya
Shetty
got
married
to
cricketer
KL
Rahul.
While
photos
from
their
wedding
celebrations
are
still
going
viral
on
the
internet,
the
Bollywood
actor
is
grabbing
eyeballs
for
a
different
reason.
The
Hera
Pheri
star
is
all
set
to
make
his
digtal
debut
with
a
new
show
titled
Kumite
1
Warrior
Hunt,
which
has
been
touted
as
the
first
MMA
reality
show
in
India.
WHAT
SUNIEL
SHETTY
SAID
ABOUT
WARRIOR
HUNT?
"MMA
is
truly
an
interesting
sport.
Discipline,
determination,
and
dedication
are
at
the
very
core
of
this
sport
and
that's
something
we
are
looking
for
in
our
participants.
MX
Studios
Original
Kumite
1
Warrior
Hunt
is
not
only
India's
first-ever
MMA
reality
series
but
one
that
will
ensure
a
global
platform
for
the
winners
to
represent
their
sport.
It's
also
been
a
wonderful
association
with
Toyam
Sports
Limited
and
along
with
our
talented
fighters,
I
cannot
wait
to
share
their
journey
with
our
audiences," Suniel
Shetty
said
in
a
statement.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 14:42 [IST]