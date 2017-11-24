 »   »   » Julie 2 Movie Review: 'Oh Julie, Naa Hain Naa Hoga Tere Jaisa'...We Pray There Never Be!

Cast: Raai Laxmi, Ravi Kishan, Pankaj Tripathy, Aditya Shrivastav, Rati Agnihotri, Nishikant Kamat
Director: Deepak Shivdasani
Producers: Deepak Shivdasani, Vijay Nair, Pahlaj Nihalani (Presenter)
Writers: Deepak Shivdasani
What's Yay: Pankaj Tripathy
What's Nay: Performances, Dialogues, Direction
Popcorn Refill: Your popcorn tub ends up having more sizzle than the snooze-fest playing on-screen!
Iconic Moment: Some of the dialogues will make you chuckle for all wrong reasons.
Plot
'I live for love, I would die for love, You're the only one I need, To get high on love'...no no, that isn't me saying! It's Raai Laxmi aka Julie's unsanskared version about 'tell-me-sometime-about-yourself'. Only difference here? No one's asked her yet.
After the mandatory item number, it's time to plunge into abyss for the next 137 minutes of your life! Meet Julie (Raai Laxmi). A girl who wakes up in the morning and the first thing she says is 'I am the best'. If you thought this was weird then wait till you meet her assistants. She's got a close-aid (Rati Agnihotri) who utters 'God bless you' at the drop of the hat and a Man Friday named Ambani who looks more like he is auditioning for a tooth-paste ad.
But hey wait, did we tell you that Julie is a popular actress by profession? We soon learn that she has bagged a big-budget film to be helmed by a French filmmaker who wants to showcase it at many 'international film festivals'. A mahurat shot, a revelation and a short time lapse later, our heroine gets shot in a robbery heist at a jewellery shop and finds herself juggling between life-and-death.
Enter ACP Devdutt (Aditya Shrivastav) and from here onwards, be prepared for plenty of CID feels! Abhijeet...oops I mean Devdutt hits the investigation button to find out more about how Julie, a struggling actress became Julie, a most sought-after name in the glamour industry. Of course, she has had her share of heartbreaks as well- the director who gave her 'her first big-break (played by Nishikant Kamat), a roaring affair with the south superstar Ravi Kumar (Ravi Kishen), another one with an underworld don Laala and a brief fling with a popular cricketer who refuses to marry her because she has been with too many men before him.
The rest of the film revolves around how Devdutt nabs the real culprit and solves the mystery.
Direction
For those looking out for erotica in this film, be prepared to be disappointed! Barring a few scenes post interval, Julie 2 is short of this genre. The rest of the time, it's more of an outdated mish-mash of Bollywood films from the past with melodrama and glycerine tears seeping in every minute.
Of course, the film gives you some priceless dialogues like 'yeh dhai kilo ka haath nahi, dhai feet ka hai' which would put even Sunny Deol to shame! *facepalm* Throughout the film, all I wanted to ask Deepak Shivdasani was, 'Why, Oh Why did you do this?'! Even the fizzling twists fail to hold your attention.
Performances
Except a scene or two, Raai Laxmi is hugely let down by Deepak Shivdasani's directorial vision. The dialogues mouth by her lack conviction and fails to move you in the emotional sequences. She even falters in the oomph department. Sorry lady, this one's just turn out to be an unflattering Bollywood debut for you!
Nishikant Kamat would definitely not be proud to mention this act in his filmography! Rati Agnihotri suffers from wasted role and Ravi Kishan, what's this Kharama Kharam? And then there's Aditya Shrivastav being CID's Abhijeet!
Technical Aspects
Julie 2 has plenty of tight close-up shots that further pull down the film by several notches. The editing too barely fares.
Music
The songs of Julie 2 are mere fillers that randomly pop up and add more minutes to the screen time. In a nut shell, zero recall value! The background score add more to your woes.