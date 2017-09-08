 »   »   » Poster Boys Movie Review: A No-Brainer That Takes You On A Crazy Ride With Its Silly Humour!

Plot

Few minutes into the film and we are introduced to 'Jangheti' waasis Jagawar Choudhary (Sunny Deol), a selfie-obssessed ex-army man, Vinay Sharma (Bobby Deol) a forgetful school teacher who consistently blanks out mid-sentence and Arjun Singh who works as a recovery agent.



The trio find themselves in a tight spot when their photos accidently make it to a PSA promoting male vasectomy. Due to this mess, Jagawar's sister's wedding is called up, Vinay is slapped with a divorce notice and Arjun's marriage proposal gets rejected.



They end up being the butt of all jokes and have to face constant humiliation in the village, inspite of having their reproductive nerves intact. Soon, these 'Poster Boys' team up together to find out who is responsible for all the chaos and confusion in their lives.





