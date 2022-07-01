Rashtra Kavach: OM Movie Review: Aditya Roy Kapur-Sanjana Sanghi's Actioner Turns Out To Be A Decoy

Story

Rashtra Kavach: OM begins with a covert operation on a battleship going awry which leads to para-commando Om (Aditya Roy Kapur) losing his short-term memory. After being in coma for almost three months and not losing an ounce of muscle, the man springs into action.

While he doesn't reminisce his family, bosses, colleagues or his mission, he finds himself tormented with memories of him as a young boy witnessing his house being engulfed by fire and his nuclear-scientist Dev (Jackie Shroff) being forcibly dragged away by two men.

Soon, we learn that the missing Dev has been declared as a traitor for fleeing with the blueprints of an avant-garde defense technology called Kavach. Om sets out in search of his father and also bring back the 'Kavach' safely to the country because 'Rakht rahe ya na rahe, rashtra hamesha rahega.'

Direction

After working as a steadicam operator on films like Baaghi 3, Housefull 4, War, Thugs Of Hindostan to name a few, Kapil Verma makes his directorial debut with Rashtra Kavach: OM. Unfortunately, it isn't an impressive one. The Aditya Kapur-starrer is a hoch-poch of several action films which you have watched in the past.

With a plot that is as flimsy as a shred of cloth which clings to Kapur's biceps before it flies off in the air, Verma barely has his grip on the directorial reins. Further, writers Raj Saluja and Niket Pandey throw in twists which are laughable. There's no shield to protect you from dialogues like 'Hope is dope' and 'Om khud ek backup hain.'

Hard-core action entertainers can be fun to watch, but Raksha Kavach: OM barely scratches the surface in that genre! Further, the Baaghi 3-inspired climax reminds you that this film has been bankrolled by Ahmed Khan.

Performances

Aditya Roy Kapur bids goodbye to best friend/ alcoholic roles and jumps into the mould of a supersoldier for Raksha Kavach: OM. The actor goes shirtless, shoots with a machine gun, pulls down a chopper and even channels his inner Hulk. Sadly, the ridiculous script barely gives him a chance to come out of his one-note expression and reduces him to an eye candy.

Sanjana Sanghi gets to do some kicks and punches until the makers recall that the film's title has 'Om' in it. Director Kapil Verma refrains from developing a full-blown romantic track between Aditya's Om and Sanjana's Kavya amid all the chaos. Small mercies, we tell you!

Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana try to make the most out of what's offered to them. Prakash Raj seems to be echoing our sentiment every time he screams, 'dammit' when things don't go his way. Prachee Shah Pandya plays the kheer-cooking mommy dearest and gets to add to some 'sob-sob' moments.

Technical Aspects

Vineet Malhotra's cinematography barely adds any tension in the air. Kamlesh Parui's editing works for the film. The action sequences impress in parts and pieces. The VFX of the film doesn't light up your eyes.

Music

Elnaaz Norouzi walks in for a forgettable, glamorous number titled 'Kala Sha Kala.' The rest of the tracks too fail to register on your lips.

Verdict

After blowing up some shacks in the midst of the jungle where some illegal activities were taking place, Aditya Roy Kapur's Om walks into the frame with a bunch of rescued kids. When Kavya (Sanjana Sanghi) rebukes him for the same, he replies, "Mission sirf maarna hi nahin, bachna bhi hain." This review is exactly that!