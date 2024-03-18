Rashi Mal Excited As She Embarks On Another Musical Journey With RASHIONALITY CH.1: It Is A Piece Of My Heart

Prepare
to
be
captivated
by
the
multifaceted
artistry
of
Rashi
Mal!
This
acclaimed
actress,
singer-songwriter,
and
dancer
is
thrilled
to
announce
her
first
Extended
Play,
"RASHIONALITY
CH.1," a
collaborative
effort
with
Hoopr.
After
making
music
for
films,
ads,
a
parody
band
and
releasing
her
first
single,
Rashi's
new
captivating
mini-album,
featuring
three
distinct
songs,
was
released
on
February
29th,
2024,
across
all
major
music
streaming
platforms.
"RASHIONALITY," Rashi's
artistic
moniker,
playfully
embodies
her
artistic
exploration
in
the
world
of
music.
As
"CH.1"
suggests,
this
Extended
Play
marks
an
exciting
new
chapter
in
a
promising
musical
journey.
"RASHIONALITY
CH.1" delves
into
the
diverse
expressions
of
love:
Yoon
Hi:
A
vibrant
portrayal
of
love's
most
blissful
aspects
-
the
anticipation,
blossoming
romance,
and
deep
contentment
found
in
a
perfect
connection.
Chalo:
A
powerful
and
introspective
piece
serving
as
a
love
letter
to
oneself.
It
ignites
the
inner
strength
to
rise
above
challenges
and
persevere
during
life's
storms.
Naariyaan:
A
heartwarming
love
letter
dedicated
to
all
women.
It
celebrates
their
spirit,
resilience,
and
unwavering
strength,
while
reminding
us
of
the
countless
brave
women
who
paved
the
way
before
us.
Rashi
Mal
added,
"I
am
excited
to
share
this
special
chapter
of
my
musical
journey
with
the
world.
Each
song
in
'RASHIONALITY
CH.1'
is
a
piece
of
my
heart,
and
I
hope
it
resonates
deeply
with
listeners."
Rashi
is
not
only
a
talented
singer-songwriter,
but
also
an
accomplished
actress
and
dancer.
This
dynamism
seamlessly
translates
into
her
music,
creating
a
truly
captivating
experience.
Few
of
her
well
known
work
are
Helicopter
Ela,
Brahmastra
and
her
Indo-French
co-production
"Sir," that
won
the
Cannes
GAN
Foundation
award.
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 16:42 [IST]