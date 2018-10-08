English
Scott Wilson Dies At 76, The Walking Dead Team Mourns His Death

By
    Actor Scott Wilson died yesterday, (October 7, 2018) at the age of 76. He was known for playing the iconic role of Hersheel Greene on the television show Walking Dead. The news was confirmed on Walking Dead official Twitter account. Mourning his death the team wrote, "We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!"

    Veteran Actor Scott Wilson Dies At 76

    Chandler Riggs, who played the role of Carl Grimes on the show said, "'My main squiz'. scott and i always said that to each other on set (followed by finger guns), and i still have no idea what it means - but man am i gonna miss you. we all learned so much from you, and it's so saddening to hear that you aren't with us anymore."

    Tyler James Williams wrote on his Twitter handle, "Just waking up and was hit with the news of Scott Wilson's passing. I will never forget the warmth this man carried at all times. One of those people who walked into a room and made a point to bring a smile to everyone's face. Rest well, sir. Thank you for it all. #TWDFamily" - (sic)

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 10:29 [IST]
