Alan Parker, Director of Midnight Express, Evita And Bugsy Malone Passes Away At 76

Filmmaker Alan Parker known as one of Britain's most successful directors has died at the age of 76. He was best known for films like Bugsy Malone, Midnight Express, Evita, Fame, Mississippi Burning, The Commitments and Angela's Ashes. He won over 10 Academy Awards and 19 British Academy Film Awards throughout his career.

The family in a statement revealed that Parker died on Friday in London after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Lisa Moran-Parker, children Lucy, Alexander, Jake, Nathan and Henry, and seven grandchildren.

Fellow director David Puttnam said, "Parker was my oldest and closest friend - I was always in awe of his talent. My life, and those of many others who loved and respected him will never be the same again.''

The Academy Called Alan Parker An Extraordinary Talent The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) also opened up about Alan Parker's demise and said they are "deeply saddened" by the news. The US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science called him "an extraordinary talent." The tweet added, "His work entertained us, connected us, and gave us such a strong sense of time and place." Parker Is Known For Working In Different Genres Parker, born in London in 1944, began his career in advertising and moved to work in the Television Industry with the critically acclaimed 1974 drama, The Evacuees. The show went on to win an International Emmy Award the following year. He soon moved on to feature films and directed the first film, Bugsy Malone starring young Jodie Foster, followed by Midnight Express, which won two Oscars and a nomination for best director. He was also known for directing musicals like Fame, family dramas like Shoot the Moon and thrillers like Angel Heart. Parker Won Several Oscars As Well As BAFTA Awards Parker reportedly also severed as the chairman of the British Film Institute and the UK Film Council. He was also knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.

John Saxon, Known For Enter The Dragon, Nightmare On Elm Street, Passes Away At 83