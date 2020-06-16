Singer Barbra Streisand's Gift For George Floyd's Daughter Makes Her A Disney Stockholder

American singer Barbra Streisand has provided financial aid to George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter, and made her the newest stockholder of Disney. Gianna Floyd shared the news with her 69,000 Instagram followers and thanked Streisand for the generous gift.

The post read, "Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you ?￰ﾟﾥﾰ?" Gianna shared a picture of her smiling with the certificate and a letter by Disney that she received in the mail. According to reports, the 10-time Grammy award-winning singer also gave Gianna two copies of her studio albums My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GIGI FLOYD (@giannapinkfloyd_) on Jun 13, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

It is still unclear as to how many shares Gianna received from Barbra. Last week, she was also granted a full-ride scholarship to the Texas Southern University in Houston. Kanye West has also provided financial aid for her future and launched a college fund for Gianna that will fully cover her eventual tuition.

46-year-old George Floyd passed away on May 25 after being pinned down by police in Minneapolis. This death began protests worldwide, asking for racial justice and has also started a campaign to "defund" police departments in the US.

