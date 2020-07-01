Spokesperson Snubs Anne Hathaway's Claim About Christopher Nolan Not Allowing Chairs On His Sets

Anne Hathaway On Christopher Nolan

Recalling her time on sets with Christopher Nolan, she added, "He doesn't allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing."

Netizens React To Anne Hathaway's Statement

As soon as the news hit the internet, fans and memers had a field day on Twitter calling Nolan as the worst retail store manger, who won't allow his employees to sit. Another fan claimed that the chairs are the villain in the new Nolan film, Tenet. One user recalled a scene from his film and said, "So Christopher Nolan hates when people sit, so now we know why he had Batman beat the shit out of Joker in the interrogation scene."

Christopher Does Not Allow Phones And Smoking On Set

Hours later, Nolan's spokesperson clarified Hathway's claims and said Nolan did not ban chairs on sets. In a statement, the spokesperson said, "The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors' chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do."

The statement, however, did reveal that the filmmaker doesn't allow mobile phones and smoking on sets.